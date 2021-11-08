Canelo Alvarez’s Next Steps: A Third Fight Against GGG Or A Grudge Match With Jermall Charlo

What could be in store for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who is already widely regarded as the pound-for-pound king?

After destroying Caleb Plant over the weekend, many believe Alvarez will eventually become the face of boxing.

Alvarez became the first boxer to unify all four recognized world belts in the 168-pound category with his spectacular knockout victory over Plant.

On top of that, he became the first Mexican boxer to ever become an undisputed champion, and the sixth in the four-belt period.

Some say Alvarez has reached his limit, as there appears to be no more competition for the Mexican superstar.

This may not be the case after all, as the possibility of two of the most well-known fighters in the middleweight division, Gennady Golovkin and Jermall Charlo, moving up a weight class to fight Alvarez should not be discounted.

It should be remembered that the Alvarez-Golovkin rivalry has enthralled boxing fans all over the world, and nothing appears to have altered at this moment.

Golovkin has won three successive fights after his loss to Alvarez in 2018.

Though there’s no guarantee that the Kazakh fighter’s winning streak will be enough to entice Alvarez to a trilogy bout, the prospect of the two fighting for the third time in the ring piques fans’ attention.

In his professional career, Charlo, on the other hand, has never been defeated.

What’s more intriguing is that the 31-year-old has long been linked to a promotion to super middleweight.

If Alvarez wants to fight Charlo, he won’t have to wait long because the latter has already voiced his desire to fight the sport’s biggest draw.

“Everyone is fighting right now, everyone who would be on the radar,” Charlo said of his plans on the PBC Podcast. “We’re just going to let everything play out and figure out where to go from there.” We’d like to organize a mega-fight.” “Canelo called me out, so we’ll see what happens [after Plant’s battle].” We’ve been talking, and [Gennadiy] Golovkin is set to unify [with Ryota Murata], so maybe we’ll fight for all the belts or something. “We’ll work it out,” added the American. “Anything is conceivable with [Golovkin’s] handlers.” It’d be a massive battle. We can unify together if he wins this fight with Murata and unifies. It’s a big match, a major match.”