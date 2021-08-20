Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant for the title of undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in Boxing.

Caleb Plant and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez have agreed to fight on November 6 in order to determine boxing’s first world super middleweight champion.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the camps of Alvarez and Plant have agreed to terms and have signed contracts.

According to the article, Alvarez’s fight with the PBC will be a one-time affair. However, given the organization’s roster of super middleweight talent, there is a chance that further deals will be made.

The Mexican also announced the site of the Alvarez vs. Plant battle. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Alvarez.

The venue was not named, though it looks that the MGM Grand Arena is the only one that is open for that date, as other venues are already booked.

On Thursday, August 20, Alvarez said via his official Instagram page, “We will put Mexican boxing on top this November 6.” “Let’s go look for the belt we’ve lost.”

Regardless matter the venue, Alvarez will be fighting in Las Vegas for the first time since 2019. The Mexican boxer was up against Sergey Kovalev at the moment. The 31-year-old won the WBO light heavyweight title by knockout in the 11th round.

In May, Alvarez fought Billy Joe Saunders. Following an eighth-round corner retirement, “Cinammon” added the WBO belt to his collection, which he already had the WBA, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight crowns.

Saunders’ camp threw down the towel after the English fighter sustained a cracked orbital bone as a result of an uppercut from Alvarez.

Plant’s most recent bout was against Caleb Truax in January. The IBF super middleweight title was retained by “Sweethands” via unanimous decision. In 21 fights, the American boxer has yet to lose.

In May, Alvarez was tipped as the overwhelming favorite to defeat Plant. Plant was a +400 favorite, while the Mexican was a -600 favorite.

It will be interesting to see if the odds change in the months running up to the November showdown.