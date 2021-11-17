Canelo Alvarez To Challenge For Cruiserweight Title In 2022, According To Boxing News

The WBC has authorized Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s desire to challenge for the cruiserweight title currently held by Congo’s Ilunga Makabu in 2022.

To meet Makabu, Alvarez will have to gain 22 pounds in weight, as the Mexican pugilist fights for his fifth-division world title.

Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s head trainer, told ESPN Deportes’ Salvador Rodriguez that they are confident in their chances against a natural cruiserweight, which is why they requested the fight in the first place after seeing how “Canelo” performed in sparring sessions against heavyweights.

“We know [Makabu] is a formidable opponent, but Canelo [Saul Alvarez] is capable of defeating him.” Many people may think it’s insane, but they also thought it was weird when Canelo [Saul Alvarez] was the junior middleweight champion and we were looking for middleweights, super middleweights, and light heavyweights,” Reynoso remarked with confidence.

Reynoso reportedly told Rodriguez that the battle will most likely take place in Makabu’s native Congo, rather than the customary settings on the Las Vegas Strip.

With his 11th-round knockout victory over Caleb Plant last November 6, the 31-year-old Alvarez became the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, a watershed event for Mexican boxing.

Makabu is coming off a strong defense of his WBC cruiserweight title against Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Durodola in December 2020, and he is on a nine-fight winning streak since being knocked out in the third round by Tony Bellew for the vacant cruiserweight title in May 2016.

According to ESPN, the fight will most likely take place at 190 pounds after the introduction of bridgerweight, a new category with a 224-pound limit.

The cruiserweight class will revert to its original 190-pound weight restriction, which was established in 1979.

The battle between Alvarez and Congo’s Makabu has yet to be announced, but boxing fans all over the world will be watching this one closely since it will enhance the Mexican’s attempt to become one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

“I have a great deal of faith in Canelo [Saul Alvarez].” “I know he’ll win that fight because he’s very powerful and has many qualities,” Reynoso said.