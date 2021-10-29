Canelo Alvarez Is Disappointed With How Young Star Handles Career In Boxing News

When it comes to boxing, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is all business, and he wants the other fighters in his camp to follow his lead.

The Mexican is currently regarded as one of the best boxers in the world, a title he achieved through hard work and dedication.

Unfortunately, he does not see that in Ryan Garcia, another up-and-coming boxer. He sounded disappointed in the 23-year-prizefighting old’s career.

“When I look at him, I don’t see him fully committed to us, and that’s a dangerous omen.” As a team, we always remind him to come to the gym, train, and learn because you need to be there. In an interview with Complex, Alvarez noted, “You’re learning day by day, at the very least fighting five times a year.”

The 31-year-old made a point about Garcia’s fight frequency when he was compared to him.

Garcia’s next opponent was going to be Joseph Diaz Jr. on November 27, but it was canceled when he suffered a hand injury, according to a Golden Boy Promotions statement.

Alvarez could be telling Garcia to straighten up his act. He believes the young superstar isn’t taking his boxing career properly, which could impede him from progressing up the ranks.

In terms of Alvarez, he is scheduled to fight Caleb Plant on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He will be defending his belts, and if he defeats the 29-year-old American fighter, he may be able to add another in the IBF super middleweight division.