Canelo Alvarez could face a YouTuber in the not-too-distant future, according to boxing news.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is a serious boxer who desires to fight only professional opponents.

However, it appears that he has softened his views, especially in regards to YouTuber and amateur boxer Jake Paul.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old boxing champion was exiting Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles when a photographer approached him and asked him many questions.

Jake and his brother Logan Paul are also boxers, and Alvarez isn’t a fan of their work. In May, he issued a warning, questioning why the YouTubers were awarded boxing licenses.

“They have the potential to murder them. When Alvarez was interviewed by Graham Bensinger at the time, he commented, “This isn’t a soccer game; they may get them murdered.” “If a death occurs, the commission will be held accountable. Why? Because they issued the fight’s license.”

In the moment, however, it appears that the Mexican is singing a different melody.

“Not right now,” Alvarez said when asked if he would give Paul a chance. To back up his claim, he believes the YouTuber isn’t ready yet.

When asked if Paul was a viable possibility, Alvarez replied, “If he wants to fight, we have this guy right here (pointing to someone beside him).”

It’s a long shot that the 24-year-old will get the chance to fight Alvarez in the ring. It could be several years before it happens–possibly when the Mexican retires or is about to retire.

For the time being, Alvarez is focused on his forthcoming bout against Caleb Plant, which will take place on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The IBF super middleweight title is on the line, and Alvarez will be seeking to hand the 29-year-old American his first professional loss.

Cam F. Awesome, the famed amateur boxer, was asked for his prediction on the Alvarez vs. Plant fight when he appeared on the Sports Bytes PH podcast with Filipino writers Brian Yalung, Rica Aquino, and Vincent Juico on August 20.

“I’m going with Caleb 100 percent since he’s a friend of mine. And I’m rooting for him because I know who he is. I am a Canelo supporter, but not at the expense of my friend Caleb. So Caleb has my support. This isn’t about belts, and it’s certainly not about fights. Awesome noted, “Boxing is a business.”