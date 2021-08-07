Canada vs. Sweden: Time, TV, and Streaming Information for the Tokyo Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Match

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a first-time Olympic champion in women’s soccer will be crowned when Canada takes on Sweden in the gold medal match at the National Stadium.

The Canadians won back-to-back bronze medals in the 2012 London Olympics and four years later in Rio de Janeiro, while Sweden finished second to Germany.

Both teams won their semifinals by the tiniest of margins, with Sweden edging out Australia thanks to Fridolina Rolf’s goal, and Canada advancing to its first women’s soccer Olympic final thanks to Jessie Fleming’s penalty, which clinched a 1-0 victory against the United States Women’s National Team.

After placing second in Group E with five points from three games behind Great Britain, Canada, the world’s No. 8 team, required a penalty shootout to beat Brazil in the quarterfinals before defeating the USWNT.

The Canadians are only the third team in the history of Olympic women’s soccer to win a medal in three consecutive Games, following the United States Women’s National Team and Germany, who did it between 1996 and 2012 and 2000 and 2008, respectively.

Turning bronze into gold, on the other hand, won’t be easy against the squad that knocked Canada out of the 2019 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16.

Sweden, the world No. 5, smashed the Americans 3-0 in its first game, then went on to win Group G by defeating Australia and New Zealand and then cruising to a 3-1 victory over host Japan in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has agreed to move the game to a new venue and postpone the kickoff time to escape the oppressive heat in Tokyo.

The gold medal match was set to begin at 11 a.m. local time on Friday (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT on Thursday), but the two teams requested that it be postponed.

The game will now begin at 9 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT) and will be held in Yokohama rather than Tokyo since the earlier start would have conflicted with the track and field event.

Before the gold medal match, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Canada-Sweden match?

Against Friday, August 6, the USWNT takes on the Netherlands at 9 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT).