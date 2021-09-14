Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. challenge Shohei Ohtani for MLB MVP in 2021?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting the finishing touches on an MVP-caliber season three weeks before the playoffs. While chasing the Triple Crown, the 22-year-old has led the Toronto Blue Jays to the top of the American League wild-card standings.

Guerrero would be a favorite for the American League’s best player award in almost any other year. Guerrero, the son of the 2004 AL MVP, is forced to compete in the same league as Shohei Ohtani.

Guerrero will almost certainly finish second in the 2021 MVP voting. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohtani is a gigantic -7000 MVP favorite, implying that the Los Angeles Angels star has the title all but wrapped up. Guerrero has +1500 betting odds to beat Ohtani.

With +10000 MVP chances, three other players are a distant third.

Guerrero appears to be unable to overcome Ohtani’s unprecedented season as a two-way player. Ohtani’s figures, which have him in contention for the home run title with a 3.36 ERA in 21 starts, are eerily similar to Babe Ruth’s.

Guerrero is doing everything he can at the plate to keep his name in the spotlight.

Guerrero has a batting average of in 143 games.

With 45 home runs and 103 RBI, he batted 318. Guerrero, who is ranked second, first, and third in those three categories, is a serious contender to become only the second Triple Crown champion in the last 53 years.

It’s been eight years since the American League MVP hit.300 with more than 32 home homers. When Alex Rodriguez won the title in 2007, he was the last AL MVP to hit over.300 with at least 45 home runs. Guerrero has sailed through each of these milestones with ease.

Guerrero has the best on-base percentage in the American League (.407). He leads the league in slugging percentage (.612), one point ahead of Ohtani. Guerrero has fewer strikeouts than the other top home-run hitters in baseball.

The Blue Jays were 6.5 games out of the wild-card race on August 27, trailing the New York Yankees by 9.5 games for the top slot. Toronto has gone 15-2 since then, vaulting to the top of the AL wild-card standings and putting itself in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the 2021 AL Wild-Card Game.

During the Blue Jays’ playoff run, Guerrero has managed to enhance his game. Over the last 15 days, the first baseman has hit.365/.412/.794 with nine home runs and 12 RBI. Guerrero hit a home run in Toronto’s triumph on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.