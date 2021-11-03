Can the Braves win the World Series in 2022? Top contenders include the Dodgers, Astros, and Yankees.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched their first World Series triumph in 26 years by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.

Given all of the challenges the Braves faced on their way to becoming MLB’s best team in 2021, the chances are stacked against their repeating.

The Braves are not considered favorites to win the World Series in 2022. Atlanta isn’t even one of the four teams with 10/1 or better odds for next year’s Fall Classic at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With 5/1 odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites. Following their 2020 championship run, L.A. was the World Series favorite throughout the season. In the NLCS, the Braves defeated the Dodgers in six games.

With 7/1 odds to win the upcoming World Series, Houston is ranked second in baseball and top in the American League. During that time, the Astros have advanced to the ALCS five times in a row and have appeared in three World Series.

With 9/1 and 10/1 odds, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are among the top four contenders. In the AL Wild-Card Game, the Yankees were defeated by the Boston Red Sox. In the ALDS, the White Sox were defeated by the Astros.

Atlanta is in fifth place, with a 12/1 chance of winning the championship. The Braves have won four consecutive NL East titles, but this year’s division title was their most difficult.

The Braves had a.4 percent chance of winning the World Series midway through. That’s a ratio of 250 to 1! https://t.co/NKXrLWxVVH The Braves had a losing record for the majority of the regular season before breaking even on Aug. 6. With the exception of last year’s COVID-shortened season, Atlanta has the fewest wins of any World Series champion in the last 15 years. The Braves were underdogs in all three of their playoff series.

Atlanta’s season was saved by adding four outfielders at the trade deadline, and the Braves won their first title since 1995. On July 30, World Series MVP Jorge Soler and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario were added to the roster. Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson, both acquired in trades, each blasted three postseason home runs.

Since the New York Yankees won the World Series every year from 1998 to 2000, no World Series champion has been able to repeat. The last champion to win the pennant the following year was the Philadelphia Phillies, who followed up their 2008 triumph with a trip to the World Series in 2009.

