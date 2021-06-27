Can the Blades cut it, the Owls soar, and the Pools make a splash? 5 EFL discussion points

The English Football League fixtures for the 2021-22 season have been revealed, with the season starting on August 7.

Sunny Badwal of the PA news agency examines some of the hot topics in the Sky Bet Championship, League One, and League Two.

Is it possible for Slav to find his groove at home?

Slavisa Jokanovic has signed a three-year contract with Sheffield United, making him the first Serbian manager to return to England since 2018. If the Serbian manager, who previously led Watford and Fulham to the Premier League, was looking for a smooth start, he’ll be disappointed. A home opener against Birmingham would be pleasant, but the team must travel to Swansea and West Bromwich Albion in the coming weeks. The remaining stretch, which culminates with a visit from another relegated team, Fulham, on the penultimate day, appears to be difficult as well.

Derby County and Wayne Rooney are both facing uncertainty.

Wayne Rooney’s first season in command at Pride Park did not go as planned, with the club avoiding relegation by a single point on the last day. The former England and Manchester United captain’s reign began well, but quickly deteriorated as rumours surrounding the club’s ownership took center stage — they have now lost six of their last seven games. After an independent disciplinary commission ordered a £100,000 fine to be paid to the EFL over accounting irregularities, the Rams now face the prospect of being relegated to League One – and taking on Wycombe’s fixture list – the club must file restated accounts for the financial years ending 30 June 2016, 2017, and 2018. Derby might swap places with the Chairboys, who finished a spot behind them last season and were relegated as a result. If Rooney’s side wants to stay in the Championship, they’ll need to get off to a solid start on the pitch, and games against Huddersfield, Peterborough, and Hull could assist.

Will Moore be able to brighten up Wednesday?

When Darren Moore left Doncaster to take control of Sheffield Wednesday, he thought he had escaped the depths of League One. (This is a brief piece.)