‘Can I just put on the record,’ Joey Barton says of Jurgen Klopp’s transfer stance at Liverpool.

Joey Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers, has explained why he believes Jurgen Klopp is “wrong” in refusing to sign unvaccinated players.

Last month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he and his team would be hesitant to sign players who had not got the Covid-19 vaccination.

Last month, Klopp expressed optimism that all of the players and staff at the AXA Training Centre would receive their booster shots.

Klopp remarked last month, “I got this question addressed in the last press conference and didn’t think about it to be honest.”

“It was definitely my responsibility because we aren’t close to signing a player, therefore it was probably my fault.”