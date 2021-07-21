Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks win another championship? The Nets and Lakers have better NBA Finals odds in 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks eventually won the NBA Finals in 2021, defeating the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo has proven to be as good as any superstar in the game, but he isn’t expected to win another championship anytime soon.

Milwaukee’s chances of repeating next season are slim. The Bucks, in fact, aren’t even close to having the highest odds to win the NBA Finals in 2022.

The Brooklyn Nets, who Milwaukee eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, are the team to beat. Brooklyn leads the way with roughly +200 championship odds across the board.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a better probability of winning the next championship than the Milwaukee Bucks. Depending on the sportsbook, Los Angeles has odds ranging from +450 to +600. Just nine months ago, LeBron James won his fourth NBA Finals MVP award while leading the Lakers to a championship.

At BetMGM, the Bucks are ranked third with +800 chances to win the NBA Finals in 2022. Milwaukee has +850 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Golden State Warriors are favored by odds of +1200 or +1300. The Suns have odds of +1200 to +1400.

During its championship run, Milwaukee needed seven games and overtime in the final game to defeat an injury-plagued Brooklyn club. Kevin Durant was left to carry the Nets when Kyrie Irving and James Harden both missed seven games. In the conference semifinals, Durant outperformed Antetokounmpo, averaging 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Durant was centimeters away from sending the Bucks home in the final seconds of regulation in Game 7.

Antetokounmpo looked like the best player in the world throughout the following two series. With 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, the two-time regular-season MVP enjoyed a historic Finals. In the series finale, Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in NBA Finals history to average at least 60 percent shooting while averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The majority of playoff teams had to contend with serious injuries. For the final 2.5 games of their first-round series, the Lakers were without Anthony Davis. The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard sat out the entire Western Conference Finals. Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference due to a knee ailment.