Can Chelsea or Liverpool dethrone Manchester City? Premier League Preview and Odds

Manchester City is a clear favorite to retain their Premier League title in the 2021-22 season.

Brentford will host Arsenal on Friday evening to kick off the new Premier League season.

The 2017 Premier League season has been predicted by SBK Sportsbook, with Man City (4/5) being significantly favored to win a fourth title in five years.

With the £100 million ($138 million) purchase of Jack Grealish, City have added to their already star-studded lineup.

The Premier League record amount was paid for the England midfielder, and he looks ready to play a key part under Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea (5/1) are City’s most serious contenders, having defeated them in the Champions League final last season.

When Thomas Tuchel’s team completes a club-record £97.5 million ($135 million) signing for Romelu Lukaku, they might become an even more intimidating opponent.

Despite a quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool are 6/1 to repeat their Premier League-winning season in 2019/20, with Virgil van Dijk returning in defence.

Despite the arrival of Raphael Varane, Manchester United is a long shot at 9/1, while Leicester and Arsenal are 70/1.

SBK has bets on who will win the Premier League.

Top four picks

The favorites to finish in the top four this season are Manchester City (1/16), Chelsea (1/4), Liverpool (1/3) and Manchester United (4/11).

Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are all 9/2 to qualify for the Champions League this season, after narrowly missing out on a top-four finish the previous two seasons.

Leeds United, led by Marcelo Bielsa, dazzled the Premier League with their offensive style of play last season and are currently 11/1 to finish in the top four.

Chasers in the top six

Leicester (1/1) is favored to finish in the top six for the third season in a row under Brendan Rodgers, and they are expected to compete with Tottenham and Arsenal (both 6/5).

Spurs and Arsenal finished seventh and eighth, respectively, last season, but are both solid chances to improve this season.

Everton has a 4/1 chance of winning.