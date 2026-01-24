Campbell Hatton Retires from Boxing at 24 Following Personal Struggles

Campbell Hatton has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of just 24, bringing an end to his professional career after a series of personal and professional setbacks. The son of legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton, Campbell had hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps and replicate his success in the ring.

Making his professional debut in 2021, Campbell had a promising start, winning his first 14 bouts. He appeared on several high-profile undercards, including those featuring Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora’s fight with former world champion Joseph Parker. However, his progress was derailed by two consecutive defeats in 2025, the second of which was for the Central-Area super-lightweight title against James Flint.

Personal Tragedy and Loss of Motivation

According to Ricky Hatton, Campbell’s decision to retire was influenced not only by the defeats but also by a tragic personal loss. The younger Hatton lost one of his closest friends, Justin, who passed away at the age of 27. This, combined with the loss of his “mojo” and motivation for the sport, led to Campbell stepping away from boxing.

Ricky, a two-weight world champion known for his high-profile bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, explained that his son had struggled to regain his passion after his friend’s death and the tough losses in the ring. Ricky shared that after discussing the situation with Campbell, he advised him that if his heart was no longer in it, he should walk away from the sport, emphasizing the danger of pursuing boxing without full commitment.

“He gave it a go, but it just wasn’t for Campbell,” Ricky Hatton remarked. Campbell has since transitioned to a new career, working in the solar panel industry. His father expressed pride in his son’s efforts, acknowledging that Campbell had given his all to the sport, even if it wasn’t meant to be.

Despite his early promise, Campbell Hatton’s time in professional boxing will be remembered as one cut short by personal hardship and a loss of passion. Now, he is focusing on his new role in solar panel installation, looking forward to a new chapter outside the ring.