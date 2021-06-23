Campanelle is aiming to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot for the second time.

In the Commonwealth Cup, Campanelle will face 20 opponents in an attempt to double her Royal Ascot total.

Last year at the meeting, Wes Ward’s American raider won the Queen Mary before going on to win Group One gold in the Prix Morny, but she was defeated in her final appearance of the year at the Breeders’ Cup.

The Kodiac filly will make her maiden start of the year in the six-furlong Group One on Friday, which features a good field.

With last year’s Middle Park hero Supremacy, All-Weather Championships phenomenon Diligent Harry, and the dual Group-winning filly Isabella Giles, Clive Cox has a triple-handed team.

Along with Sacred, Jumby, Method, The Lir Jet, and Dandalla, Archie Watson’s Dragon Symbol makes an appearance.

With Ado McGuinness’ A Case Of You, Laws Of Indices, and Miss Amulet from Ken Condon’s yard, Aidan O’Brien’s Lipizzaner, as well as Measure Of Magic and Mooneista, a strong Irish contingent will try their chances as well.

Suesa, the unbeaten French challenger, is also a viable option for Francois Rohaut.

Gear Up, a Derby second-place finisher, heads the field of eight for the King Edward VII Stakes, but all eyes will be on William Haggas’ Alenquer, who upset future Derby hero Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial on his first run of the year.

Flotus, a Goodwood winner, is one of 15 horses in the Albany Stakes, while Epsom winner Oscula, along with stablemates Cachet and Hellomydarlin, is owned by George Boughey.

O’Brien’s Friendly has the top weight in the Sandringham Stakes, which had a full field of 30 runners plus two reserves.

The Duke of Edinburgh Handicap has a full quota – 19, plus two reserves – with Alounak at the top of the racecard, while the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes has a full quota of 25, including last year’s Queen Mary third Caroline Dale, who will be making her maiden start of the campaign.