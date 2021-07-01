Cameron Norrie was inspired by Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie drew inspiration from Andy Murray as he became the first British man to reach the third round of Wimbledon in a century.

Norrie beat wild card Alex Bolt 6-3 6-1 6-2 to join Murray and Dan Evans in the last 32, where he might face Roger Federer.

Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski, and Danny Sapsford all advanced to the third round in 1999, and the fact that it has not happened since speaks something about British tennis’s lack of depth.

The same is still true, but Britain now has two genuine world-class performers in Evans and Norrie, as well as the ideal role model in Murray.

“Having three British guys in the third round, especially Andy, is obviously unbelievable,” Norrie said. I saw both of his bouts. He’s had to deal with some adversity on the job.

“I think it’s fantastic that he’s made it thus far. I’m thrilled for him that he’s back out there feeling fantastic.

“Having each other to bounce ideas off of is fantastic. Last year, during the break and during the Battle of the Brits, I spent a lot of time practicing with Andy and Evo. It’s fantastic that we’re all pushing each other.

“Evo deserves all the credit. He’s doing a fantastic job. He had a relatively easy win the day before. Every one of us has the potential to go even further. It’s fantastic that we’re all going for broke, particularly during Wimbledon.

“We have some younger ones coming through, as well as some very outstanding talent. It’s just great to see Andy still around, playing and conversing with him, and hearing his thoughts.

“Obviously, he talks about the game at such a high level, in such detail. It’s interesting to witness how he handles matches, circumstances, and practices, as well as how he and his teammates collaborate. I think it’s great for the future generations like myself, leading into some of the younger guys, as well.”

Norrie, who has now progressed to the third round of all of the major tournaments.