Cameron Norrie maintains his strong form with an easy win over Alex Bolt.

Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a commanding victory against wild card Alex Bolt, capping off an incredible season.

The British number two got off to a shaky start, dropping the opening three games, but then went on an 11-game winning streak to win 6-3 6-1 6-2 on Court One.

Norrie, who was beaten in the third round of both the Australian and French Opens this year by Rafael Nadal, might now face Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was scheduled to face Richard Gasquet later.

Norrie praised his performance, saying, “If there’s a good moment to play Roger, it’s certainly now, but he can still play.”

Norrie joins Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the last 32, making it the first time in Wimbledon history that three British men have reached this stage.

In 2021, the 25-year-old has been incredibly consistent, reaching three ATP Tour finals, the most recent of which was on grass at Queen’s Club, where he was defeated in three sets by Matteo Berrettini.

On the men’s circuit, he is only behind Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev with 31 victories, but based on this year’s results alone, he is near to the top 10.

His ranking is at a career high of 34, good enough to give him a grand slam seeding for the first time, and he has certainly lived up to expectations.

He anticipated to beat Bolt, who has never cracked the top 100, but the Australian knows his way around a grass court and won a wild card by winning one of the Nottingham warm-up events.

Bolt got off to a fast start, breaking Norrie with a beautiful ball and taking a 3-0 lead. But it was all downhill from there, with the British player winning 18 of the following 21 games.

With his persistent hitting, athleticism, and mental toughness, he won 11 straight games to take a 5-0 lead in the second. (This is a brief piece.)