Cameron Norrie is being inspired by Andy Murray before of his match against Roger Federer.

Cameron Norrie drew inspiration from Andy Murray as he became the first British man to reach the third round at Wimbledon this century, setting up a showdown with Roger Federer.

Norrie defeated wild card Alex Bolt 6-3 6-1 6-2 to go to the last 32, where he will face eight-time winner Murray.

Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski, and Danny Sapsford all advanced to the third round in 1999, and the fact that it has not happened since speaks something about British tennis’s lack of depth.

The same is still true, but Britain now has two genuine world-class performers in Evans and Norrie, as well as the ideal role model in Murray.

“Having three British guys in the third round, especially Andy, is obviously unbelievable,” Norrie said. I saw both of his bouts. He’s had to deal with some adversity on the job.

“It’s fantastic that we’re all pushing each other. Every one of us has the potential to go even further. It’s fantastic that we’re all going for broke, particularly during Wimbledon.

“We have some younger ones coming through, as well as some very outstanding talent. It’s just great to see Andy still around, playing and conversing with him, and hearing his thoughts.

“Obviously, he talks about the game at such a high level, in such detail. It’s interesting to observe how he tackles matches, circumstances, and practices, as well as how he and his teammates collaborate.”

Norrie has previously faced Federer at the Hopman Cup exhibition in Australia at the start of the 2019 season, losing 6-1 6-1.

The 25-year-old said: “I think the guy’s obviously such a legend of the game, he’s very comfortable here, very confident. First and foremost, it will be a pleasure to play against him once more. I’d previously played him. He smacked me in the face with ease.

"I remember it being pitch black when I walked out. Then I remember turning around and seeing him going out of the stadium.