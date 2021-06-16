Cameron Norrie defeats Aslan Karatsev, the Australian Open semi-finalist, at Queen’s.

After defeating in-form Aslan Karatsev in the cinch Championship, British number two Cameron Norrie reached his first Queen’s Club quarter-final final.

The 25-year-old won a tight first set before cruising to a 7-5 6-2 triumph in the second, thanks to a painful tumble on the baseline by his Russian opponent.

Karatsev, like Norrie, is having a fantastic season, having reached the Australian Open semi-finals as a qualifier in February and rising from 114 to 24 in the world rankings.

Norrie broke for 3-2, boosted by a remarkable double-handed backhand around the net post that clipped the line, which was called in by Hawkeye after a challenge.

Karatsev fought back, but Norrie took the first set with an ace thanks to another botched service game that ended in a double fault.

With Norrie leading 2-0 in the second, Karatsev struck the deck, almost tripping himself up on the baseline, and ending his challenge.

“It was a major step up, especially on returns,” Norrie remarked afterward on the court. On returns and first balls, I felt at ease.

“He got off to a good start, and I was able to hold my serve and keep up with him. It’s a significant victory for me and a significant improvement from the first round.

“I stayed concentrated, kept my serve at the end, and it felt good to finish.” All credit to him; he’s having a fantastic year, so it’s a big win for me, and another on the grass.”