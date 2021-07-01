Cameron Norrie catches Roger Federer’s eye ahead of their third-round match.

Cameron Norrie has made significant changes on his game, according to Roger Federer, before of a highly anticipated third-round match at Wimbledon.

Norrie, the British number two, has advanced to the last 32 for the first time, continuing a season in which he has reached three ATP Tour finals, including one on grass at Queen’s Club, and won more matches than anybody save Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

“I feel like everything in his game has become a little bit better,” Federer remarked after defeating his old rival Richard Gasquet 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4. I believe that confidence is increasing.

“I get the impression he’s worked on his game. This is something I’d like to see all players do. You want to see a different Cam Norrie when you see them again — for example, a player who hasn’t been around for a year, year and a half.

“You don’t want to run across the same guy a year and a half or two later who hasn’t changed. That seems like such a waste and disappointment to me.

“However, he has not done so. That is why I am ecstatic for him. I’m looking forward to the match. He’s also a nice man. Last week, he had a good win. Today was a resounding victory. That has piqued my interest.”

Federer was a big crowd favourite against Gasquet, as he has been for nearly all of the last 20 years on Centre Court, but things may be different on Saturday.

With no international ticket-holders this year and the online sale resulting in a different, more energetic crowd, Federer may well find himself in an unfamiliar position.

“I never come out expecting everyone to be on my side,” he explained. I enjoy rooting for the underdog from time to time. You’re well aware of the situation. You want to see a close match, too. When you see another guy hit great shots, I hope they applaud the guy. You want the ambiance to be present.

