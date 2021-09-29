Cambodia Dogs Learn To Sniff Out Viruses From Mines To Covid

Cambodian anti-landmine officials are training dogs to sniff out Covid-19, believing that the sharp-nosed canines employed to identify underground explosives will be able to keep the virus under control.

Cambodia has received plaudits for a quick immunization campaign, with the health ministry reporting that almost 98 percent of the adult population received at least one shot.

They are now implementing a new method to detect Covid instances.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) has trained 12 Belgian Malinois dogs to sniff out unwitting patients who may be infected with the virus.

Director general Heng Ratana told AFP that the center hopes to utilize the dogs at large events in the future, such as sporting tournaments.

He claims that dogs are more efficient than other tools.

VOC samples from Covid-19 patients were sent to the demining agency’s facilities in Kampong Chhnang province by the University of Health Sciences. VOCs are organic substances that generate odors.

The canines, which were bred in Cambodia, have proven to be excellent males thus far.

“Our dogs are in an early stage of success (so) they could smell out the aroma of Covid-19 after two and a half months,” canine trainer Khom Sokly told AFP.

He claims that four of the dogs can currently detect Covid-19 in a one-metre tube in less than a minute, while the other eight are working on sniffing out the odors in an open space “at any position.”

“Because dogs are swift, I hope they may be able to help avoid or reduce Covid-19 in the future,” Khom Sokly added.

The growing virus-hunters have a few months left in their training, according to CMAC personnel.

Cambodia was one of the most heavily bombed and mined countries in the world after nearly three decades of civil conflict and US bombardment that began in the 1960s.

The monarchy has pledged to clear all mines and explosive ordnance by 2025, with veteran deminers, sniffer dogs, and even rats helping to achieve the goal.

Ecuador and Italy are two other countries using dogs in the fight against Covid, with a program in a Rome hospital teaching canines to identify the virus in human perspiration.

During the pandemic last year, Cambodia mostly avoided a large-scale epidemic, although cases rose from 20,000 in May to 110,000 in late September, with more than 2,200 deaths.