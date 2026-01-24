Cam Norrie Shoots Down Dating Rumors with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Cam Norrie, the last British man standing in the men’s singles at Wimbledon, wasted no time dismissing a bizarre question about his personal life during a post-match press conference. After securing his place in the round of 16 with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3 win over Mattia Bellucci, Norrie was met with an inquiry regarding rumors linking him romantically to fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Unwarranted Question Sparks Confusion

As Norrie sat down to discuss his victory, one reporter attempted to delve into the gossip surrounding Raducanu’s dating life, asking the 61st-ranked player if he was involved with the 20-year-old British sensation. “Congratulations again on your win,” the reporter began, “Apart from everyone here loving tennis, some of the gossip has been about who Emma Raducanu is dating. Can I ask if you’re dating her?”

Norrie, clearly perplexed by the line of questioning, responded with a confused “Sorry?” as the reporter persisted, “We’re trying to find out who is dating Emma Raducanu. It seems to be going around all the men’s singles. I was just wondering if you are dating her, please?”

Without missing a beat, Norrie shut down the speculation with a simple but direct reply: “I’m not, no. You can ask her, though. You can ask her. I don’t know.”

While Norrie was focused on his performance on court, the attention on Raducanu’s personal life has continued to spark widespread interest on social media. Rumors have swirled linking her to multiple players, including Norrie and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. However, both Raducanu and Norrie have made it clear that their relationship is nothing more than friendly—at least for now.

With the drama behind him, Norrie can now turn his attention back to his singles run at Wimbledon, where he aims to continue representing Britain as the lone man left in the competition.