Cam Norrie and Nicolas Jarry Clash Over Controversial Wimbledon Rule

Cam Norrie found himself at the center of controversy after a heated confrontation with Nicolas Jarry at Wimbledon, with accusations of exploiting a “ridiculous” rule regarding serve time.

The incident unfolded during their intense last-16 match, which Norrie ultimately won 6-3. The tension escalated in the second set, with Chile’s Jarry visibly frustrated over Norrie’s time-consuming routine before each serve. The scene was further inflamed by a confrontation at the net after the match ended, though the details of their exchange remained unclear.

Pat Cash Weighs In

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash weighed in on the altercation, claiming Norrie had been “excessive” in his pre-serve ball bouncing, an act Cash deemed to be a blatant misuse of the rules. The rule in question allows players to take as much time as they like after reaching the baseline and initiating their serve, as long as they start their motion before the shot clock expires.

Cash explained during the BBC’s coverage: “I’ve never seen that before, maybe it was just the state he was in during the match. But after the first serve, you can take as much time as you like once you’re at the line. It’s a silly anomaly of the rule. Cam kind of milked it a bit. Maybe he was just tired.”

Earlier, however, Cash had defended Norrie’s actions on-air, explaining that the Brit was “within his rights” to use the full amount of time allowed. He referenced Novak Djokovic’s famous habit of bouncing the ball multiple times before serving as a similar example, defending Norrie’s rhythm as part of his mental preparation for the match.

Despite the back-and-forth over Norrie’s timing, the match concluded with the British player advancing to the next round, and the focus shifted back to the high-stakes nature of the tournament. With both players involved in a tense moment at the net, it remains to be seen if this confrontation will spark broader debates about the rules surrounding serving time in tennis.