Callum Wilson makes a daring allegation ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has stated that his team would not hide when they visit Anfield on Thursday. Liverpool will be hoping to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League and keep league leaders Manchester City on their toes.

Newcastle, on the other hand, has only one win to their name and suffered their biggest defeat of the season on Sunday when they were defeated 4-0 by Leicester City.

Wilson, on the other hand, feels the Magpies, who haven’t won in the league at Anfield since April 1994, will fight ‘toe-to-toe’ with the Reds, who are unbeaten at home this season.

Newcastle’s number nine remarked, “We know what Liverpool are about and everything like that, but we can go toe-to-toe with anyone.”

“We’re not going there thinking we’ve already been beaten — we need to pick up points from the top teams, and we’ve got one on Thursday to start with.”

“We’ve just come off a loss, so you want to get it out of your system as soon as possible.”

“You have another game in the middle of the week to make amends.”

The Magpies picked up their first win of the season against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

They were trounced handily at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, though, as they failed to maintain their momentum.

Wilson admitted, “We’re disappointed.” “It was a bit disheartening after such a terrific result at the weekend, when we gained our first win of the season, to then follow it up with a performance like that.”

“No one is to blame; it’s a team effort, but we must pick ourselves up and try again in the middle of the week.”

Liverpool have appeared unstoppable since their defeat to West Ham United at the start of November, and they will want that to continue on Thursday.