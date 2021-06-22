Callum McGregor says Scotland’s Euro 2020 exit has left them “shattered.”

Callum McGregor, Scotland’s top scorer, acknowledged that the team was “shattered” by Croatia’s Euro 2020 elimination.

To cancel off Nikola Vlasic’s opener, McGregor produced a fantastic maiden international goal.

Croatia went on to win 3-1 at Hampden Park, with Luka Modric scoring a magnificent outside-of-the-foot curler and Ivan Perisic adding goals to send Scotland to the bottom of Group D and out of the tournament.

“The lads are upset, we put so much into it,” McGregor told ITV4. At this level, we’re up against too much quality in the end — the second goal.

“It was a happy moment for me to score my first goal, but we’re disappointed in the end. It makes you want to return to this place.

“The crowds were incredible, and we simply want to express our gratitude.”

Midfielder John McGinn wants Scotland to learn from their mistakes and prepare for the World Cup next year.

McGinn told ITV4, “I’m so heartbroken we’re not through.”

“We didn’t have the ideal start in the group, and we ran into an excellent team with tournament experience tonight. Luka Modric is one of the top players in the world for them.

“We need to take use of this experience to attend more competitions. Our current goal is to qualify for the World Cup. This is where we want to start.

“We are not accustomed to this, but we must become accustomed to it.”

“It’s a tremendous disappointment,” said skipper Andy Robertson. Croatia demonstrated why they qualified for the World Cup final.

“We had them for five minutes when we got them to 1-1, but half-time came at a poor time.

“Modric dominated the game and scored a fantastic goal, which is why we lost. However, we have felt the love of the entire country and hope that it continues.

“We’re one of the newcomers to this; it’s been a long time coming, and we’ll all learn as we go. This has taught us all a valuable lesson.

“We are a squad with a lot of potential and it’s important we build on. (This is a brief piece.)