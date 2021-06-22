Callum Jones, a Hull City midfielder, has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Hull City midfielder Callum Jones has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Last season, the 20-year-old played seven times for the Tigers as they won promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Jones, who is well regarded at the KCOM Stadium, was selected captain for a Papa John’s Trophy match against Harrogate.

Stephen Robinson, the Shrimps’ manager, described Callum as a “young up-and-coming talent with a bright future in the game.”

“He has an old head on youthful shoulders, so we’re excited to work with Callum and his energy; we have great expectations for him.”