Callum Burton, a goalkeeper for Plymouth, has been signed.

Plymouth has agreed to a two-year contract with goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 27 league appearances for Cambridge, keeping nine clean sheets as Mark Bonner’s side won promotion from the English fourth tier.

Burton began his career at Shrewsbury Town, where he made one appearance before joining Hull City, who loaned him to Salford and Chesterfield before bringing him to Cambridge.

During the second part of a season that saw Cambridge promoted from League Two, he established himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.