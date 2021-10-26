Calls are growing for the leaders of the Sudanese coup to release the prime minister.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained on Tuesday, a day after a coup conducted by the country’s senior military, who claimed the premier was in “excellent health.”

As the Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sudan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres requested that Hamdok “be released immediately,” joining a chorus of condemnation from the US and European countries of the military’s power grab.

After the army’s overthrow of longtime tyrant Omar al-Bashir during massive street protests in April 2019, the coup comes just over two years into a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians.

The day after four people were purportedly shot dead by security personnel, enraged citizens kept their ground on barricaded streets as tyres burnt, yelling “No to military dictatorship.”

The coup has sparked concerns about Hamdok’s fate, but top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan claimed Tuesday that the premier is “at my home… in good condition” and would be able to return “after the crisis is ended.”

His remarks, in which he recognized that certain lawmakers had been detained, hinted that Hamdok was not among those detained, but the Information Ministry quickly conveyed a statement from the prime minister’s office demanding his immediate release.

The statement called for the “release of everyone” detained on Monday, including Hamdok’s wife, many ministries, and members of the country’s power-sharing council who are civilians.

Burhan’s declaration of a state of emergency and collapse of the government sparked an outpouring of criticism from around the world.

The US, which has been a staunch supporter of Sudan’s transition, has sharply condemned the military’s actions and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.

According to Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a longtime Sudan expert, Sudan risks “returning to a period of being ignored by the rest of the world” and losing vital financial aid.

After years of being blocked under Bashir, Hamdok’s government opened international financial help earlier this year.

According to the Information Ministry, Sudan’s ambassadors to Belgium, France, and Switzerland declared their diplomatic missions to be “embassies of the Sudanese people and their revolution” on Tuesday.

Protesters stayed in the streets of Khartoum overnight and into Tuesday, despite the previous day’s deadly violence.

Following demands for a civil disobedience campaign, shops across the capital were shuttered.

“We will leave only until the civilian government is restored,” said Hisham al-Amin, a 32-year-old activist.

All flights have been halted until October 30, according to Sudan’s civil aviation authorities.

