California has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging harassment and sexism.

In a lawsuit filed by a California state agency, video gaming company Activision Blizzard is accused of sexism, discrimination, and harassment of female employees.

The state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a legal lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that the company behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” broke state rules by enabling a “pervasive frat boy working culture.”

According to a statement from the state agency, the California company “fostered a sexist culture and paid women less than men despite women doing substantially similar work, assigned women to lower level jobs, and promoted them at slower rates than men” in the latest case highlighting claims of sexism in the video game industry.

It also claims that women were subjected to “continuous sexual harassment, including groping, insults, and approaches,” and that management were aware of the problem but did nothing about it, instead retaliating against those who complained.

Women have been subjected to “cube crawls,” in which inebriated male coworkers make their way through the workplace and engage in “inappropriate behavior,” according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

According to the complaint, one female employee committed herself while on a business trip with a male colleague who had brought sex equipment on the assignment.

A request for response from AFP was not immediately returned.

Similar charges have been leveled against Ubisoft, a French video game company, and Riot Games, the creators of “League of Legends.”

alb/rl/dw