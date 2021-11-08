Caleb Plant should have no remorse after losing to Canelo Alvarez in the 11th round.

Last Saturday, November 6, all of the harsh talk between Caleb Plant and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez came to a climax, and the former IBF champion should keep his head high.

Plant was proactive in the beginning, pushing Alvarez’s pace and forcing him to be more defensive with a shoulder roll defense akin to Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s.

Plant leaned heavily into this game plan, recognizing that Alvarez had difficulties breaking Mayweather’s defense in their fight, and believed that his opponent’s aggressive temperament would allow him to score some clean shots.

The issue for Plant here is twofold: Alvarez had learnt from his mistakes in fighting Mayweather, and the American isn’t as good at the shoulder roll as Mayweather is.

The 29-year-old did not fully commit to the shoulder roll technique, mixing it up with a regular high-guard defense and lacking Mayweather’s proficiency.

Furthermore, he would lean back but overlook minor details such as using his forearm to block jabs and rolling with the punches.

Alvarez took advantage of this by consistently throwing lead left hooks into Plant’s upper abdomen and right hands over the top of his shoulder, forcing him to open up and be vulnerable to combos.

All of this would lead to him getting knocked down for the first time in his career, with the sequence leading to a knockout conclusion in the 11th round.

Going up against a fighter as good as Alvarez is no simple task, and Plant did his best to stay in the ring with the super middleweight division’s first undisputed champion.

To Plant’s credit, Alvarez is a difficult opponent to overcome, and he had his moments in the fight after tagging him with counters, but no hard strikes that forced “Canelo” to change his strategy.

Prior to facing Alvarez, he was a champion for a reason, but the 31-year-old Mexican was simply tiers above him in terms of ring technique.

Plant deserves plenty of credit for taking Alvarez’s blows for the better part of 11 rounds, despite suffering his first-ever career loss to one of the sport’s finest fighters.

Plant should take away from this bout that his boxing base is strong enough to hold his own against Alvarez, but he lacks the necessary punching power.