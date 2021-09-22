Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez exchanged hands at a tumultuous press conference.

The forthcoming unification showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb Plant has a lot riding on it, and a glimpse of it happened on Tuesday, September 21 at a wild press conference at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

On November 6, Alvarez and Plant will fight in a unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Against unbeaten IBF champion Plant, the Mexican boxing great will defend his WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight crowns.

After a face-off, the two boxing champions exchanged blows. Plant referred to Alvarez as a “motherf—er,” which irritated the Mexican.

Plant responded by moving forward and unleashing a left hook after Alvarez shoved him. According to the Associated Press, the 31-year-old was able to avoid it and retaliate with his own strikes against the undefeated American fighter.

Alvarez told ESPN, “He started talking about a lot of things.” “I replied. Then he uttered the worst thing: ‘You motherf—er.’ You are free to say whatever you want to me, but you are not allowed to say anything to my mother. My mum isn’t among us.”

Plant took the brunt of the scuffle, receiving a cut beneath his right eye. Alvarez was not so lucky, as he was bleeding profusely from a wound on his left forearm.

In his opinion, the 29-year-old champion does not understand why Alvarez objected to his choice of words.

At a press conference in May, Plant mentioned how the Mexican employed it against Demetrius Andrade.

“Wasn’t that what he said?” Plant remarked. “However, those terms now have a completely different meaning?… Now I’m suddenly talking about his mother? Come on, guy. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Plant then proceeded to lash out at Alvarez, accusing him of using illegal substances.

“He may be angry with me, but he doesn’t have to be angry with me. He ought to be irritated with himself. I haven’t done anything. Plant emphasized, “These aren’t by my rules and standards.”

Cam F. Awesome, a decorated amateur boxer, admires both Alvarez and Plant.

The boxer-turned-actor spoke on Sports Bytes Philippines alongside Brian Yalung, Vincent Juico, and Rica Aquino to discuss the Alvarez vs. Plant unification bout.

“I’m going with Caleb 100 percent since he’s a friend of mine. Awesome stated, “I support him and I know him.”

"I've always seen him (Alvarez) as a traditional Mexican fighter. I never truly gave him a chance.