Caitlyn Jenner Takes a Stand Against Transgender Sports, Wants the State to Decide Who Is ‘Truly Trans’

Caitlyn Jenner appeared to have shifted her position on transgender students participating in California high school sports when she stated on Wednesday that as Governor, she would establish a state “commission” to determine which students are “truly trans” enough to play on teams that match their gender identity.

Jenner may appear to be in a qualified position to speak on trans athletes in school sports as a current California gubernatorial candidate, trans woman, and former Olympic athlete. Despite this, she has altered her mind and been hesitant to talk on the subject before, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity on May 5 that she “doesn’t know why they keep asking me that question.”

On Wednesday, she told presenters of America’s Newsroom, “What I would do as governor is put together a commission.” “And trans women who are actually trans, who began adequate medical therapy at an early age and have grown up as girls, of course, should be entitled to compete in girls’ sports.”

“But there needs to be a review board for some person who hasn’t done any therapy, who hasn’t done anything,” she said.

Jenner’s most recent stance contrasts from her previous statements on transgender girls participating in girls’ sports.

On May 1, she told a TMZ reporter on the street, “This is a question of fairness.” “That is why I oppose biological boys participating in schoolgirl sports. It’s just not right.”

The reporter began to ask, “But if someone transitions and now identifies as a girl, isn’t it delegitimizing their identity to deny them…”, but the film showed Jenner cutting into her car and halting the interview there.

Dana Perino, a Fox host, aired the TMZ video and questioned Jenner why her position appeared to have shifted.

“You’ll notice I didn’t say ‘trans women,’ instead I stated ‘biological boys.’”

“What I would do as governor is put together a commission,” she said, explaining that the state would determine who was “truly trans” enough on a case-by-case basis. She did not elaborate on the measures that a state commission would use.

According to her, both the Olympics and the NCAA have stringent rules. This is a condensed version of the information.