Cafu, a Brazilian legend, claims that the $254 million star is ‘technically better’ than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Cafu, Neymar is “technically better” than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar, who was previously regarded as one of Messi’s and Ronaldo’s successors, has never realized his full potential, which many said would lead him to the famous Ballon d’Or trophy.

Neymar signed to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in an attempt to become the club’s key player after being overshadowed by Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona. However, with Kylian Mbappe in the spotlight and Messi now at Parc des Princes, it hasn’t happened yet.

Neymar, who cost $254 million when he moved to Paris, is still on the market.