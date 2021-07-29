Caeleb Dressel weeps as he celebrates his gold in the 100m freestyle with his family.

Caeleb Dressel finally received his gold medal as an individual. In the 100-meter freestyle race at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, he sped past a Russian, an Australian, and the rest of the world to earn his first individual Olympic medal.

Dressel set a new Olympic record by touching first in 47.02 seconds on Thursday morning (Wednesday night in America). He won by touching the wall first, beating Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (47.08) and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov (47.44). Dressel has already won gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay at both these Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games, as well as a gold in the 4×100 medley relay in Rio.

According to NBC, Dressel’s family went insane following the win.

Dressel, who grew up in Florida and attended the University of Florida, strolled to the TV cameras for his swim-deck interview while a clip showed his family celebrating and crying in the Sunshine State.

In his initial TV comment, Dressel added, “Right now I’m just kind of aching.” “This has been a really trying year.”

Dressel’s lifelong desire was celebrated with no family or friends in Tokyo, as per Japan’s COVID protocol of having no admirers. The NBC crew, on the other hand, rewound a recording and then showed a throng of family and friends enjoying his momentous event halfway around the world.

Dressel, who stands 6-foot-3 and is built like a swimming gold medalist, sobbed when he saw his family cheering him on. The tape was then broadcast live.

Meghan, his wife, remarked in the video conversation, “I love you so much, I’m so proud of you.”

Caeleb replied, his eyes welling up with more water than he’d just swum through at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.