By proving Everton’s naysayers wrong, Rafa Benitez outperforms Carlo Ancelotti.

Rafael Benitez has had a good start to the season at Everton, with his side being undefeated and picking up ten points out of a possible twelve.

The Blues’ most recent positive result came against Burnley, when they battled back from a goal down to score three goals in a thrilling six minutes in the second half.

Everton are presently joint top of the standings, alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, as a result of their strong start.

Many people, including many Everton fans, would have been shocked by the Toffees’ strong start, especially given the dearth of transfer activity over the summer and the widespread contempt for Benitez since his arrival.

Apart from his tumultuous Liverpool past, there was concern that the former Real Madrid manager would try to impose an oppressive defensive style on the team.

However, early signs suggest that this is not the case. Only both Manchester teams have scored more than Everton’s 10 league goals so far, and the Blues haven’t scored two or more goals in four consecutive league matches since October last year.

Of course, it’s very early in the season, so it’s difficult to draw any conclusions from comparisons to other Premier League rivals who may have had far tougher first-round opponents.

However, comparing Everton’s attacking performances last season against the same four opponents they’ve faced so far this season paints a positive picture of the Blues’ future prospects.

Everton had an xG of 5.4 in four matches last season against Southampton, Leeds, Brighton, and Burnley at the same sites, and attempted 39 attempts, just 12 of which were on target.

They did, however, accrue an xG of 7.4 in this season’s matches, while hitting 59 shots, 20 of which were on target.

Even if it’s only a short sample size, Benitez’s Everton have increased their attacking production significantly.

There will be stiffer challenges ahead for his team, but the early indicators are promising, and initial fears of a drab, defensive style of football appear to be unfounded.

