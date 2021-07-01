By mutual agreement, John Obi Mikel leaves Stoke.

The Potters have announced that John Obi Mikel has left the club after his contract was mutually terminated.

After triggering an extension, the 34-year-old former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder, who made 41 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship team last season, has 12 months left on his contract.

“Although John activated the second year of his contract, we always had an understanding in place whereby we would let him depart if a substantial foreign chance came along,” manager Michael O’Neill told Stoke’s official website.

“John is a consummate professional who had a major presence for us both on and off the field last season, particularly among our young first-team players.

“It was a pleasure working with him, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his efforts and wish him continued success.”