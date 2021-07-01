By mutual agreement, George Dobson leaves Sunderland.

Sunderland have announced that George Dobson has left the club by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined the Stadium of Light in July 2019 after spending the second part of the previous season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

For the Black Cats, the midfielder made 46 appearances.

“Sunderland can confirm that George Dobson has left the club by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement.

“Everyone at SAFC wishes George the best of luck in the future.”