By making a bold comparison, an ex-Lakers trainer professes his admiration for LeBron James.

A former Los Angeles Lakers trainer has drawn an unbelievable comparison to LeBron James.

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, James has been the target of numerous comparisons.

His brilliance has been compared to those of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson. However, none of the aforementioned NBA greats, according to former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, compare to James’ game.

According to Vitti, James is a cut above the rest, and Oscar Robertson is the only NBA star who possesses the same attributes as the four-time MVP.

Vitti told Scoop B Radio, “He (James) doesn’t remind me of any of them; I think he’s an enigma.” “He reminds me of a larger version of Oscar Robertson. [He] plays the game just as it should be played.”

Dwyane Wade, James’ former colleague and friend, had stated the same viewpoint.

For Wade, James, like the other NBA greats before him, is one-of-a-kind. As a result, the three-time NBA champion stated that using their names in debates and comparisons is pointless.

“When you look at a guy like [LeBron] James, you see the numbers he puts up. It’s not something new for the guys; Kobe put on a string like that, and MJ did as well,” Wade said in 2019. “It makes no difference what the style was. I just think it’s about letting them be themselves and creating their own portrait.”

“Give them a blank canvas and let them to craft a story that will be remembered by their generation. It is something I admire and believe in.”

For what it’s worth, comparisons make the NBA more interesting since they stimulate conversations between players from various periods.

For one thing, the classic James-Jordan comparison is still one of the most widely discussed issues in the NBA and on social media.

James has dealt with it numerous times, and last year, he attempted to put an end to it by saying that being compared to NBA legends is both “humbling” and “exhausting.”

“You mentioned it, it can be exhausting,” the Lakers great stated on the Smartless Podcast. “But I’ve always thought that any time you’re compared to, or simply discussed with, the greats who have ever played this game, it makes you humble.”

