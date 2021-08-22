By following Liverpool’s lead, Barcelona could have avoided financial catastrophe.

Barcelona has long been regarded as THE club to play for if you’re a professional footballer.

Whether a player was at Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, or Bayern Munich, there was always the expectation that if Barcelona or their fierce La Liga rivals Real Madrid came knocking, they would be able to sweeten the deal enough to get whoever they wanted, whenever they wanted.

However, the pandemic has exposed both clubs’ financial recklessness over the years, with revenues declining as a result of the pandemic while the club’s staggeringly high wage bill had become a millstone around its neck, resulting in the sensational departure of their highest earner and club legend, Lionel Messi, to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.

Barcelona couldn’t afford to keep him and stay within the lowered La Liga salary cap, so they had to let him go. They were just given permission to register Memphis Depay last week, a player they had agreed to sign last summer but were unable to do so.

The Nou Camp’s financial condition has been a nightmare, and they’ve had to take out a £430 million restructuring loan to help cover some of their short-term debt, bringing their overall debt to £1.1 billion. And it is current president Joan Laporta who has been tasked with trying to right the ship after former president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s dismal tenure at the helm.

The club’s spending continued under Bartomeu, with the £142 million move for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in January 2018 held up as one of the best examples of the club’s wastefulness, where a string of high-profile players, including Ousmane Dembele, were brought in for huge sums of money but failed to deliver anywhere near what was expected.

After spending just under £100 million on Dembele and £142 million on Coutinho, the worth of those players on the market has dropped by £50 million in just four years, leaving Barcelona with a near £190 million loss on their investment.

A period of austerity has begun. “The summary has come to an end.”