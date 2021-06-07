Burton switch is agreed upon by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has agreed to sign Cameron Borthwick-Jackson as his first summer signing, according to the Sky Bet League One club.

When his contract at Oldham expires at the end of this month, the 24-year-old former Manchester United trainee will formally sign a two-year deal with the Brewers.

Borthwick-Jackson, who joined Latics on a permanent basis from Manchester United last summer after a successful loan spell, played at Boundary Park under Burton assistant manager Dino Maamria.

“I know Dino and I know his opinions on me as a player, therefore that was one of the reasons I came here,” he told the club’s official website.