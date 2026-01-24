Burnley vs Tottenham: Spurs Aim to Bounce Back After West Ham Setback

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their midweek Champions League triumph when they face Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon. The match comes after a disappointing home loss to West Ham, a defeat that had many speculating about the future of Spurs’ manager, Thomas Frank. However, the club’s board showed faith, and Frank’s side delivered a commanding victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. A win today is vital for Spurs to regain momentum, but a second consecutive league loss would be disastrous.

Injury Crisis Hits Spurs Again

Spurs will be without Lucas Bergvall for several months due to an ankle injury, compounding the club’s already lengthy injury list. The crisis has opened the door for Yves Bissouma to make his first start of the season, while new signing Conor Gallagher is expected to feature in the midfield. Despite these setbacks, Tottenham’s performance in midweek demonstrated their potential, and Frank will be hoping for another positive result.

Burnley, on the other hand, are struggling to find form, with no wins in their last 13 league matches. Their morale is rapidly declining, and they will be desperate to avoid a 14th consecutive defeat. Last week, West Ham managed to secure their first win in 12 games by overcoming Burnley, a reminder of how the Clarets have been struggling. The club’s former player, Scott Parker, will face his old team, hoping to turn things around for his struggling squad.

The match will not be televised live in the UK due to the 3pm Saturday blackout, but highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube from 5.15pm, with a full broadcast on BBC One’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm GMT.

Despite Burnley’s dismal form, this fixture still carries a significant amount of intrigue. Tottenham’s inconsistency this season, shown by their unexpected loss to West Ham followed by a resounding win over Dortmund, means it is unclear which version of Spurs will show up. Frank will hope for a repeat of their European success, while Burnley will be looking to cause an upset and break their long winless streak.

The match kicks off at 3pm, and our expert Sam Tabuteau will be providing live analysis from Turf Moor.