Burnley vs Tottenham: Key Match Preview as Spurs Seek Redemption

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Turf Moor on Saturday, January 24, to face Burnley in a crucial Premier League fixture. Spurs manager Thomas Frank is under increasing pressure as his team continues to struggle in the league. Despite a much-needed 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League earlier this week, Frank’s tenure remains uncertain as Tottenham has gone four Premier League games without a victory. Another loss at Turf Moor could lead to fresh doubts over his future at the club.

Injury Concerns and Team News

Spurs are still dealing with a number of injuries, which will test their depth as they take on Burnley. Frank was forced to field a makeshift squad against Dortmund, including playing Djed Spence on the left wing, and several key players remain sidelined. Joao Palhinha could return to the starting lineup, while Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel are also available after missing out on European duty due to eligibility rules. However, Lucas Bergvall’s midweek injury adds further strain to the squad.

On the other hand, Burnley manager Scott Parker is facing his own set of challenges. The Clarets are without long-term absentees Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, and Josh Cullen. Additionally, Connor Roberts is struggling with an Achilles injury, while Joe Worrall and Zian Flemming are doubts ahead of the match. Despite these issues, Burnley has made things difficult for top sides recently, holding Liverpool and Manchester United to credible draws.

Betting Odds and Predictions

Burnley has won 42 times in their history against Tottenham, with Spurs claiming 56 victories. The two teams have drawn 28 times. As the match approaches, Burnley are priced at 27/10 to win, while Tottenham is favored at 11/10. A draw is currently offered at 12/5. Despite Burnley’s strong recent performances, Tottenham will be keen to arrest their poor league form and avoid a slip-up that could cost Frank his job.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm GMT on Saturday, and while the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm blackout in the UK, fans can follow the action via Standard Sport’s live blog and watch free highlights on the Sky Sports app or YouTube after 5.15pm. BBC One will also air the highlights on Match of the Day at 10.30pm GMT.

The outcome of this match could significantly impact Tottenham’s season, as they seek to get back on track in the Premier League while trying to stave off managerial uncertainty. With Burnley proving a tough opponent for top teams, this promises to be an intriguing encounter.