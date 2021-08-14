Burnley might help Liverpool sign Xherdan Shaqiri for £13 million.

Xherdan Shaqiri is on the verge of leaving Liverpool this summer, with Lyon the club most interested in the offensive midfielder.

According to the Echo, the two clubs’ valuations of the player were far apart, with Liverpool hesitant to let Shaqiri leave on the cheap.

The Reds are hell-bent on recouping the £12 million they invested for Xherdan Shaqiri three years ago.

Lyon’s offer for the 29-year-old is thought to have fallen far short of Liverpool’s asking price, but new developments could clear the way for Shaqiri’s departure.

According to The Athletic, Premier League club Burnley has made a bid for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet in the region of £13.5 million.

Lyon has been granted permission to talk with the player after making the best offer for the 24-year-old this summer.

Sean Dyche’s side is expected to hold talks with Cornet this weekend in order to agree on personal conditions ahead of a possible transfer.

Burnley have already signed Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey this window, so this would be their third signing.

Cornet joined Lyon in January 2015, and his departure, after more than six years with the club, might free up finances for Lyon to make a better offer for Shaqiri in the coming weeks.

Despite a cost not being agreed upon with Liverpool, rumours from France earlier this week say the Swiss international has already agreed agreements.

Since his debut in 2018, Shaqiri has made 63 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists.

In an interview with Football Italia earlier this summer, the player expressed his desire to leave the club, saying, “My contract [with]Liverpool finishes in 2022, and I signed a four-year deal in 2018.”

“I informed Liverpool that I was ready for a fresh challenge because of this. They accepted my request and would carefully review any subsequent proposals. They will not be able to stop me.

“I’m only 29 years old, but I’ve already played in some of Europe’s finest leagues, and I’d like to stay in them.”

Lazio, Sevilla, Napoli, and Villarreal are four of the best teams in the world. “The summary has come to an end.”