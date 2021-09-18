‘Burned Out’: Philippine Nurses Fight Covid and Resign.

Nurses in the Philippines are battling exhaustion as colleagues contract Covid-19 or leave a profession that was already severely understaffed before the pandemic.

The country is experiencing a record spike in infections, thanks to the Delta variety, and the health department is reporting a nurse shortage of more than 100,000 people, pushing those left to work long hours for low pay on frequently insecure short-term contracts.

Nursing director Lourdes Banaga of a private hospital south of Manila told AFP, “They are fatigued and burned out.”

“We had approximately 200 nurses at the outset of the pandemic,” said Banaga, the head of nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.

“By September, that number will have dropped to 63.”

Official estimates reveal that 75,000 nurses work in public and private hospitals in the Philippines, but an additional 109,000 are needed.

According to Maristela Abenojar, president of Filipino Nurses United, the pandemic has exacerbated a previously existent shortage of nurses, a scenario she describes as “ironic” in one of the world’s largest exporters of healthcare personnel.

She attributes the “chronic understaffing” to low compensation.

Official figures reveal that an entry-level nurse in a public hospital might earn 33,575 pesos ($670) per month.

However, according to Abenojar, the majority of the workers were on short-term contracts, earning 22,000 pesos per month with no benefits such as hazard pay. Meanwhile, private sector workers were earning as little as 8,000 pesos.

And many have had enough: according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, almost 40% of private hospital nurses have resigned since the outbreak began.

After a Covid-19 prohibition was replaced with a cap to ensure that adequate nurses were available in the Philippines, more than 5,000 nurses were allowed permission to travel overseas this year.

It hasn’t worked so far.

The private hospitals association’s Jose Rene de Grano remarked, “We can’t acquire more nurses because we can’t force them to apply.”

Health employees have been protesting in recent weeks about unpaid payments, including a coronavirus special risk allowance. Many people, according to Abenojar, are still waiting.

President Rodrigo Duterte has requested patience while the government attempts to raise the funds.

The Philippine Nurses Association’s Melbert Reyes stated, “We don’t feel cared for.”

After a viral outbreak earlier this year threatened to overrun them, many hospitals increased their bed capacity.

Coronavirus ward and ICU bed occupancy rates are over 70% nationwide, according to official data, as daily cases often surpass 20,000, fueled by the hyper-contagious Delta strain.

