Bulls Pursue Zion Williamson in High-Stakes NBA Trade Talks

The Chicago Bulls are ramping up their efforts to make a significant roster move before the February 5, 2026, NBA Trade Deadline, focusing their attention on star forward Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. The negotiations come as both teams find themselves at pivotal crossroads, with Chicago looking to break out of mediocrity and New Orleans in the midst of a rebuild.

As of January 21, 2026, the Bulls sit at 21-22, clinging to the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference, and their inconsistent performance has left fans frustrated. With a spot in the Play-In Tournament still uncertain, the team’s front office, led by VP Arturas Karnisovas, is actively exploring opportunities to bolster the roster. According to reports from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have engaged in extensive talks with the Pelicans, discussing the possibility of acquiring either Zion Williamson or promising young center Yves Missi.

Zion Williamson’s Health, Talent, and Trade Value

Williamson, once regarded as a generational talent after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, has faced a tumultuous career filled with eye-popping highlights and unfortunate injuries. This season, however, he has shown flashes of his potential, averaging 22.5 points per game on a staggering 58.5% shooting from the field. Additionally, he has contributed 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, solidifying his role as a key player for New Orleans.

Despite his impressive production, concerns about his health linger. Williamson has missed several games due to injuries throughout his career, though he has managed to stay relatively healthy this season, appearing in 29 of the team’s 45 games and playing 19 consecutive contests—the longest stretch since the 2022-2023 season. His $39 million contract this year, escalating to $42 million and $44 million in the next two seasons, comes with strict health and weight clauses, which may deter some teams. Nonetheless, the Bulls view him as a potential “buy-low” candidate to help revitalize their franchise.

“Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts,” said Brett Siegel of Clutch Scoops, fueling speculation that Chicago may be positioning itself to acquire the star forward.

However, trading for Williamson would be far from simple. With his substantial salary, the Bulls would likely need to package a combination of players, possibly including Nikola Vucevic, to make the financials work. New Orleans, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking expiring contracts and draft picks as part of their plan to accelerate their rebuild, particularly around promising rookies like Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. The Pelicans, who hold the NBA’s worst record at 10-35, are eager to build a new foundation for the future.

Yves Missi Offers Bulls Cost-Effective Alternative

If a deal for Williamson proves difficult to execute, the Bulls are also exploring the possibility of acquiring Yves Missi, a 21-year-old center in his second season with the Pelicans. Averaging 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just under 19 minutes per game, Missi has quietly emerged as a defensive presence. According to advanced metrics, the Pelicans are significantly better defensively when Missi is on the court, and his shot-blocking ability could provide a much-needed boost to Chicago’s frontcourt.

At just $3.5 million per season through 2028, Missi presents a more cost-effective option than Williamson, making him an appealing target for the Bulls, who are wary of luxury tax implications. Despite his still-developing offensive game, Missi’s defense could complement the versatility of Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who could help unlock the center’s potential.

For the Pelicans, a trade involving Williamson or Missi would mark the beginning of a much-needed reset. With Fears, Queen, and Trey Murphy III as the core of their future, New Orleans is open to dealing away Williamson, who was once seen as an untouchable asset. The flexibility gained through such a trade could enable the Pelicans to further their rebuilding efforts, which they hope will turn the tide in the Western Conference.

With the clock ticking toward the NBA Trade Deadline, all eyes are on Chicago and New Orleans as their trade talks intensify. Will the Bulls make the bold move they’ve been searching for, or will the Pelicans extract the assets they need to fuel their rebuild? The coming days promise plenty of drama as both teams consider their next steps in what could be a season-defining transaction.