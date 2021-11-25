‘Bulldozer’ Andersson, Sweden’s First Woman Prime Minister, was only in office for a short time.

Magdalena Andersson, a Social Democrat who resigned just hours after becoming Sweden’s first female prime minister, is a “bulldozer” who confronts a tough battle in next year’s general election against an unprecedented challenge from the right-wing and far-right.

With straight blond hair and a no-nonsense demeanor, the 54-year-old defines herself as a “good, hard-working woman” who enjoys being in charge.

She has a reputation in political circles for being forthright and blunt, a quality that irritates some in a country where unanimity is the rule of thumb.

“The Bulldozer” was the title of a recent television profile of her.

“People even say they’re afraid of her, which is kind of amusing, these elite political scientists or professors of economics saying they’re afraid of her,” said Anders Lindberg, political editor of the independent social democratic daily Aftonbladet.

Andersson is noted for her tagline “Sweden can do better,” which she coined during her seven years as finance minister.

When the Scandinavian countries joined Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands as the “frugal four” who advocated for a more modest European Covid-19 recovery plan, she gained a name for herself in Brussels for championing fiscal discipline.

“She argues in a style that reminds me of Angela Merkel. She isn’t always sure what she wants to say, but she always wins the fight because no one else can genuinely answer because she knows all the intricacies “According to Lindberg.

She is the only daughter of a university professor and a teacher, and she was born in the university town of Uppsala.

She made her reputation in the water initially, winning gold twice at the Swedish national junior championships.

She engaged herself in the Social Democratic party, having joined its youth league at the age of 16, in addition to her studies at the Stockholm School of Economics and a year at Harvard.

She joined Prime Minister Goran Persson’s aides in 1996.

“I believe she’s very determined now to promote herself as someone who’s done the groundwork… But of course she’s from an academic elite,” said Jonas Hinnfors, a political science professor at the University of Gothenburg.

While she identifies with the party’s left-wing faction, Hinnfors claimed she has taken a “pragmatic” attitude to the party’s recent shift toward the center.

But there are some surprises hidden beneath all that pragmatism. The heavy metal band System is a favorite of the mother-of-two, who is married to an economics professor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.