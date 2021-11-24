‘Bulldozer’ Andersson is Sweden’s first female prime minister.

Magdalena Andersson, Sweden’s first female prime minister, is a “bulldozer” who confronts a tough battle in next year’s general election against an unprecedented challenge from the right-wing and far-right.

Just ten months before legislative elections in September 2022, the 54-year-old current finance minister and former elite swimmer succeeds Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Andersson characterizes herself as a “good, hard-working woman” who wants to be in charge, thanks to her straight blond hair and no-nonsense approach.

She has a reputation in political circles for being forthright and blunt, a quality that irritates some in a country where unanimity is the rule of thumb.

“The Bulldozer” was the title of a recent documentary on her that aired on the Swedish public television channel SVT.

“People even say they’re afraid of her, which is kind of amusing, these elite political scientists or professors of economics saying they’re afraid of her,” said Anders Lindberg, political editor of the independent social democratic daily Aftonbladet.

Andersson is noted for her tagline “Sweden can do better,” which she coined during her seven years as finance minister.

When the Scandinavian countries joined Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands as the “frugal four” who advocated for a more modest European Covid-19 recovery plan, she gained a name for herself in Brussels for championing fiscal discipline.

Andersson has chaired the International Monetary Fund’s main advisory group since January (IMF).

“She argues in a style that reminds me of Angela Merkel. She isn’t always sure what she wants to say, but she always wins the fight because no one else can genuinely answer because she knows all the intricacies “According to Lindberg.

The idea that Sweden, a longtime champion of gender equality, will not have its first female prime minister until 2021, 100 years after women were first granted the right to vote, seems almost antiquated.

Women have led the governments of the other Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

However, the role could turn out to be a poisoned chalice.

She faces a difficult task in the September elections: keeping her party in power at a time when its support ratings are near historic lows.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Moderates, the largest opposition party, has moved closer to the once-ostracized anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD), and has stated that it is prepared to lead a right-wing administration with SD’s informal backing in parliament. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.