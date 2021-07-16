Bukayo Saka Speaks Out Against Racist Comments and Calls Out Social Media Powerhouses

When England played Italy in the final of the 2020 UEFA European Championships, they were in good position to capture their first major international trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.

The game was tense from start to finish, as both teams were able to score one goal each in regulation and were constantly hunting for a tiebreaker.

However, this did not occur, and the winner was decided by a penalty shootout between the two clubs.

Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties as Gianluigi Donnarumma denied England’s Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, while Marcus Rashford’s shot struck the crossbar.

The three black England players got a barrage of racial abuse almost immediately after missing their penalty efforts on social media.

Arsenal’s Saka was the most severely injured of the three.

England manager Gareth Southgate chose the 19-year-old as the last player to take the penalty to level the score, and he was chastised by many supporters for picking the younger striker to take the decisive penalty.

Saka has issued a statement regarding the racist remarks he and his teammates have experienced after taking some time away from the toxicity of social media.

Saka tweeted, “There are no words to express how sad I was with the result and my penalty.” “I was confident that we would win this for you. I’m sorry we weren’t able to bring it home for you this year, but I promise you that we will give it our all to ensure that this generation knows what it’s like to win.”

Saka continued by criticizing Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for allowing such insults to fester on their sites.

He stated, “I don’t want any youngster or adult to have to hear the cruel and terrible texts that Marcus [Rashford] and Jadon [Sancho] have gotten this week.”

“I could tell right away what type of hate I was going to get, and it’s a sad truth that your huge platforms aren’t doing enough to stop these messages.”

According to a statement made by the National Police Chiefs Council, the U.K. Football Policing Unit is investigating into suspected hate crimes relating to the online abuse and has already detained four people, according to Sports Illustrated.

Despite his age, the young striker has shown remarkable resolution over the last several days, and he is not about to be swayed by such remarks.

