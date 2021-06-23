Bukayo Saka is confident going into the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

After starring in a close win against the Czech Republic, England winger Bukayo Saka will draw confidence from his “fun” performance.

The Three Lions moved to the last 16 of the European Championship in first place after a 1-0 triumph at Wembley thanks to Raheem Sterling’s early header.

Saka, 19, was voted star of the match by UEFA following a strong performance in his first tournament game for England.

As Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for the knockout stages, the Arsenal forward will be hoping to keep his position, with Saka acknowledging that his performance against the Czechs is something to improve on.

He stated, “The performance gives me confidence.”

“Most importantly, it instills confidence in the team. That’s our third clean sheet of the season, and we scored a goal tonight and could have scored more if we’d played better football.

“The performance has given me a lot of confidence, and I believe the squad has as well.”

England had already qualified for the tournament before the match on Tuesday night, but the victory allowed them to advance as Group D winners.

When asked what instructions Southgate gave prior of the game, Saka replied, “To play, have fun.”

“Express yourself and play with freedom. We were not under any duress because we had already qualified. Have a good time out there, and that’s exactly what I tried to do.”

The prize for winning the group is a match at Wembley versus the runner-up from Group F, with Saka sure that home advantage will help.

“I believe that is critical,” he stated.

“We’re familiar with the venue. We’ve played here a lot and won a lot of times.

“Now we have our fans back it will be a real push for us and give us a lot of confidence whoever we come up against.

“Our goal was to finish first in the group and qualify, and we achieved that goal. That’s all there is to it. Now it’s time to move on to the next round.

“Of course, the teams will be lot more difficult, but we can handle it. (This is a short article)