Buffalo Bills Move On From McDermott After Overtime Playoff Loss

In a dramatic shift for the Buffalo Bills, the team parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott on January 19, 2026, following a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round. The loss, which came just days after the Bills’ latest postseason exit, marks the end of McDermott’s nine-year tenure and a new chapter for a franchise long haunted by playoff near-misses.

A Reshuffling of Leadership

The decision was made less than 48 hours after the Bills’ latest playoff heartbreak, which saw the team again fall short of the Super Bowl despite a late-game rally. McDermott, who led the team to eight playoff appearances over his tenure, was fired in an effort to spark a new direction for the team, one that can finally take them beyond their playoff exits and into championship contention.

Owner Terry Pegula expressed appreciation for McDermott’s role in revitalizing the franchise, saying, “Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” while acknowledging the need for change. Pegula emphasized the importance of providing “the best opportunity to take our team to the next level” in a city still scarred by decades of postseason disappointment. The loss to Denver, marked by controversial calls and a game-changing interception, was the latest in a string of near-misses for McDermott, whose postseason record was 8-8 with Buffalo.

McDermott’s era with the Bills was defined by success in the regular season, yet postseason failure often proved elusive. Under his leadership, Buffalo broke an 18-year playoff drought, and captured five consecutive AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024. However, McDermott’s teams faltered in the playoffs, especially in close losses to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, a rivalry that defined the Bills’ recent playoff struggles.

The loss to Denver, a game marred by four turnovers from star quarterback Josh Allen, encapsulated the Bills’ playoff misfortune. Despite Allen’s heroics in forcing overtime, the team fell short, with a controversial interception ruling sealing their fate in the divisional round for the fourth time in five seasons. The loss was their fourth one-score defeat in the playoffs over the last five years, highlighting a pattern of frustration and missed opportunities.

While McDermott’s firing is a significant change, the Bills are not starting from scratch. General manager Brandon Beane, who has overseen the team’s resurgence since 2017, was promoted to President of Football Operations while retaining his GM duties. Pegula expressed full confidence in Beane, praising his leadership and stating that Beane will lead the search for a new head coach.

With the opening of a new stadium in 2026 and the continued presence of a young, talented roster led by Allen, the Bills’ coaching vacancy is expected to be one of the most attractive in the NFL. Buffalo’s next head coach will be tasked with leading the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

McDermott’s legacy in Buffalo, while marked by the team’s success in returning to relevance, will be defined by the failure to deliver on postseason promises. His departure comes at a crucial time for a team and city desperate to shed the heartbreak of years past. As the Bills look forward to a new era, McDermott’s future remains uncertain, though he is expected to garner interest from other teams seeking a head coach capable of turning around a franchise.

As the team prepares for the next chapter, Bills fans remain hopeful that a change in leadership can finally bring the championship glory that has long eluded them.