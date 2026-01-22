Buffalo Bills Interview Anthony Lynn as Commanders Face Potential Loss

The Buffalo Bills have taken a major step in their search for a new head coach by requesting an interview with Anthony Lynn, the Washington Commanders’ run game coordinator. The move signals a potential shakeup at both franchises, with the Bills aiming to rebuild after another disappointing playoff exit, while Washington faces uncertainty with the possible departure of one of its most experienced coaches.

Commanders’ Coaching Staff Faces Shakeup

For the Washington Commanders, Lynn’s departure would be a significant blow. With a young and inexperienced offensive coaching staff, Lynn has been one of the few seasoned voices in the room. The team recently promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator, a decision that raised eyebrows due to his lack of experience in the role. Losing Lynn, the only remaining coach with head coaching experience, would put even more pressure on the Commanders’ offensive unit as they prepare for a challenging season ahead.

Despite the challenges, Washington could find a silver lining in the situation. The NFL’s Rooney Rule mandates that minority candidates hired for head coaching positions earn their former teams compensatory draft picks. If the Bills hire Lynn, the Commanders would receive third-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts. This would be a much-needed boost for a team that has struggled with draft capital in recent years.

Lynn’s tenure as a head coach in the NFL began in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he compiled a 33-31 record. He then worked under top coaches like Dan Campbell in Detroit and Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, refining his approach. His proven experience as a head coach in the league makes him an attractive candidate for the Bills, who are looking for someone with stability and leadership to guide them beyond their recent playoff disappointments.

At the same time, the Bills have cast a wide net in their search for a new leader. Joe Brady, the current offensive coordinator, is considered the internal favorite, but the team is still exploring other options, including Lynn, Brian Daboll, and Lou Anarumo. Lynn’s candidacy, in particular, reflects the Bills’ desire for a seasoned coach capable of handling the pressures of head coaching in the NFL.

The stakes are high for both teams. For Washington, the loss of Lynn could have long-term implications for their offensive development, while the potential draft picks could help with their rebuilding process. For Buffalo, finding the right coach could be the key to unlocking their Super Bowl aspirations. The NFL’s coaching carousel is in full swing, and as the Bills conduct their interview with Lynn, both franchises prepare for what could be a pivotal offseason.